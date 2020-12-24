MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to release PM-KISAN instalment to 9 crore farmers on December 25

With the push of a button, Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families, it added.

PTI
December 24, 2020 / 08:20 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25 via video-conferencing, his office said on Wednesday.

Modi will also interact with farmers from six states during the event, the Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) said.

"The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers," it said.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The programme comes amid protests by various farmer unions against three farm laws recently enacted by the Modi government.

The government has insisted that these reforms are in the interest of farmers.
TAGS: #Economy #India #Politics
first published: Dec 24, 2020 08:21 am

