Mar 14, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to open agri-science fair on Saturday

The agri-science fair or mela, to be held at the Pusa campus, will start on March 16. The Prime Minister will address lakhs of farmers, agri-scientists and other stakeholders the next day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day Krishi Unnati Mela on March 17 that aims to create awareness about the latest farm technologies and receive feeback from farmers.

The agri-science fair or mela, to be held at the Pusa campus, will start on March 16. The Prime Minister will address lakhs of farmers, agri-scientists and other stakeholders the next day.

Modi will also unveil a portal on organic farming and lay the foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

The Prime Minister will confer Krishi Karman Award and Pandi Deen Dayal Upadhaya Krishi Vigyan Protsahan Puruskar to progressive farmers and states on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh told reporters.

Two state chief ministers and six state agri-ministers are expected to attend the event, he said while declining to share the likely cost of organising the annual fair.

The fair will have more than 600 stalls, display of latest agriculture and allied sector technologies, live demonstration of micro-irrigation, waste water utilisation and animal husbandry and fisheries.

There will be theme pavilion on doubling of farmers income, organic farming, cooperatives, farm inputs, among others. Textile, food processing and commerce ministries as well as North East Council will set up stalls.

tags #Companies #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

