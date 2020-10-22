172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|pm-modi-to-meet-15-global-funds-to-promote-investment-assess-views-on-needed-reforms-in-the-country-5997111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi to meet 15 global funds to promote investment, assess views on reforms in the country

The development comes at a time when capital expenditure has seen a significant fall in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, with companies going slow on their new projects

Moneycontrol News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PC: PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be meeting 15 global funds to promote investments and to assess their views on reforms that are required to attract long-term capital into the country.

The meeting would focus on investment in capital-starved sectors like infrastructure.

“Fund houses from all over the world are in touch with us and want us to provide good assets and required patient capital (long-term capital) with not a very high, but stable returns. We are working towards it,” Tarun Bajaj, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), said at a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on October 22.

Close

The development comes at a time when capital expenditure has seen a significant fall in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, with companies going slow on their new projects.

On a stimulus package, Bajaj said the finance minister had asked officials to explore another stimulus package and the ministry was working on it.

“The government has received suggestions from various ministries and sectors on the needed measures. While preparing for the next year’s Budget, we are also looking at expenditure for this year and requirements of various ministries," Bajaj said.
