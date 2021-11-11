MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

PM Modi to launch RBI's retail direct, integrated ombudsman schemes on November 12

In a statement on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors.

PTI
November 11, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on October 30, 2021 at San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican for a private audience with the Pope. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two innovative, customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the retail direct scheme and the integrated ombudsman scheme, via video-conferencing on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at enhancing access to the government securities market for retail investors.

It offers them a new avenue for directly investing in the securities issued by the Centre and the state governments. The investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities accounts online with the RBI for free, it added.

The Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme aims to further improve the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by the central bank.

The PMO said the central theme of the scheme is based on "One Nation-One Ombudsman" with one portal, one e-mail address and one postal address for the customers to lodge their complaints.

Close

There will be a single point of reference for the customers to file their complaints, submit documents, track the status of their complaints and provide feedback.

A multi-lingual toll-free phone number will provide all the relevant information on grievance redress and assistance for filing complaints.


PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #ombudsman schemes #RBI #retail direct
first published: Nov 11, 2021 11:32 am

