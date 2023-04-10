 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said Modi will be on a day-long visit to Guwahati, where he will kick start a range of projects through physical and virtual modes.

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out various projects worth nearly Rs 8,500 crore, including an AIIMS and four other hospitals, a bridge over Brahmaputra and one methanol plant, in Assam on April 14, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said Modi will be on a day-long visit to Guwahati, where he will kick start a range of projects through physical and virtual modes.

"He will land in Guwahati at 11:30 am and will reach IIT Guwahati by a chopper. From there, he will reach the upcoming AIIMS and inaugurate it. Around 85 per cent construction of AIIMS are completed and the remaining will be over in due course of time," he added.

The AIIMS is being constructed by the Centre at an expenditure of Rs 1,123 crore, and it will have a 750 bed hospital and 100 MBBS seats.