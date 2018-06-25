App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to inaugurate third annual meeting of AIIB in Mumbai on June 26

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Mumbai tomorrow. The theme for this year's meeting is "Mobilising finance for infrastructure: innovation and collaboration".

This year will also see the launch of the inaugural Asian Infrastructure Forum, which will gather infrastructure practitioners in a practical and project-driven discourse, focused on matching innovative finance to critical infrastructure needs, an official statement said.

Later, the prime minister will meet business leaders and captains of industry, for a discussion on issues such as economic growth, infrastructure development, policy initiatives, investment, innovation and job creation.

AIIB is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia and beyond.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 08:25 pm

