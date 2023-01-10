English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    PM Modi to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts on January 13

    The meeting will also be attended by several Union ministers, according to a senior government.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 10, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi

    PM Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a pre-budget meeting with economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog on Friday, to discuss the state of the economy and measures to accelerate growth. The 2023-24 Budget is set to be presented in Parliament on February 1.

    The meeting will also be attended by several Union ministers, according to a senior government.

    Hit by weakening demand, the Indian economy is expected to grow at a slower rate of 7 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 2023, setting the stage for the country losing the fastest-growing major economy tag.

    The 7 per cent expansion projected in the first official estimate released by the statistics ministry compares with 8.7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021-22.

    The projections are much lower than government’s earlier forecast of 8-8.5 per cent growth but above the Reserve Bank’s projection of 6.8 per cent. If the forecast comes true, India’s GDP growth will be lower than Saudi Arabia’s expected 7.6 per cent expansion.

    In fact, India’s GDP growth in the July-September quarter at 6.3 per cent was lower than the 8.7 per cent growth rate of Saudi Arabia.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2023 #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Jan 10, 2023 07:00 am