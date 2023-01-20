 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in govt departments

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

The distribution of appointment letters will take place as a part of the Rozgar Mela launched by the Prime Minister in October,2022, which aims to appoint 10 lakh personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on January 20, across various departments of the government. The distribution of appointment letters will take place as a part of the Rozgar Mela launched by the Prime Minister in October,2022.

The distribution of the appointment letters will take place at 10:30 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced.

The Rozgar Mela aims to appoint 10 lakh personnel, in order to fulfill the government’s commitment to providing job opportunities.

As many as 75,000 people would be recruited every month over the next one year, ensuring 10 lakh govt jobs to "our youth", labour minister Bhupendra Yadav had tweeted when the scheme was launched in October.

The jobs on offer include those of central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, income-tax inspectors. The appointees will join the government at various levels, namely Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C.