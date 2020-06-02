App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi to businesses on building Atmanirbhar Bharat: Invest in building robust local supply chains for global orders

Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a CII event, said that 'India needs to make Made in India products that are made for the world'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Indian industry has a clear path of self reliance ahead of it and needs to now rise to the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the annual session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"India's industry leaders need to invest in building robust local supply chains that will strengthen India's position in the global chain," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that India would be completely integrated with the world economy but that doesn't mean it needs to remain dependent on others in strategic sectors.

Close

"We need to make made in India products made for the world. The industry needs to set targets to increase productivity," Modi said, adding that the manufacturing sector and Make in India need to be made employment generators.

related news

Watch PM Modi's complete speech on Moneycontrol's YouTube channel:

The Prime Minister requested the industry to come up with detailed studies on each sectors and that together would build an Atmanirbhar Bharat. "Government is with you," the Prime Minister said.

Coronavirus might have slowed down India's speed but the country has now moved from lockdown to unlocking its economy, Modi said.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech at CII's Annual Session


 "We will get our growth back. I have faith in India's farmers, industry leaders, SMEs, and everyone. Atmanirbhar package would work as fuel for the MSMEs," Modi said.


On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the coronavirus pandemic has taught the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain.

Also Read: Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 shared details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also announced initiatives that will enable India to become self-reliant.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #Atmanirbhar Bharat #Coronavirus pandemic #Economy #lockdown #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.