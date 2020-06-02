PM Modi to businesses on building Atmanirbhar Bharat: Invest in building robust local supply chains for global orders

Indian industry has a clear path of self reliance ahead of it and needs to now rise to the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the annual session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"India's industry leaders need to invest in building robust local supply chains that will strengthen India's position in the global chain," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that India would be completely integrated with the world economy but that doesn't mean it needs to remain dependent on others in strategic sectors.

"We need to make made in India products made for the world. The industry needs to set targets to increase productivity," Modi said, adding that the manufacturing sector and Make in India need to be made employment generators.

Watch PM Modi's complete speech on Moneycontrol's YouTube channel:

The Prime Minister requested the industry to come up with detailed studies on each sectors and that together would build an Atmanirbhar Bharat. "Government is with you," the Prime Minister said.

Coronavirus might have slowed down India's speed but the country has now moved from lockdown to unlocking its economy, Modi said.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech at CII's Annual Session



"We will get our growth back. I have faith in India's farmers, industry leaders, SMEs, and everyone. Atmanirbhar package would work as fuel for the MSMEs," Modi said.



On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the coronavirus pandemic has taught the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain.

Also Read: Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 shared details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also announced initiatives that will enable India to become self-reliant.



