Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 01:42 PM IST

PM Modi to attend housewarming of PMAY houses in Madhya Pradesh on September 12

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this on Wednesday, while taking a review of the preparations ahead of the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on September 12 take part in a virtual house-warming ceremony for two lakh houses constructed in the rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

The programme will begin at 11 am, he said.

The programme will begin at 11 am, he said.

"The prime minister will facilitate the entry of two lakh beneficiaries in their newly-constructed houses under the PMAY," Chouhan said.

According to him, the PM will also interact with some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

"It will be a day of joy and happiness for these families. It will also bring a sense of security in them," he added.

The chief minister said that these houses were constructed during the coronavirus crisis and the activity generated employment for local and migrant labourers in a big way.
