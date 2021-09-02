MARKET NEWS

PM Modi to address climate summit on hydrogen energy tomorrow

On August 15, Prime Minister Modi had announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission (NHM). The PM had said his government's aim was to make India a global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST
Hydrogen (Representative image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Climate Summit 2021 on September 3. The summit will focus on India's up-and-coming hydrogen ecosystem and the application of hydrogen power to help fulfill India's ever-growing energy needs.

Besides PM, top representatives of India Inc, global energy industry, automotive industry, and high-ranking officials from India and Europe will also speak at the event.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh will also address the event.

On August 15, Prime Minister Modi had announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission (NHM). He had said his government's aim was to make India a global hub for the production and export of green hydrogen.

Increasing concerns over the issue of climate change and the potential of hydrogen as a game-changer in the energy arena may become driving efforts by nations to induct hydrogen to achieve the target of becoming a low-carbon economy.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mukesh Ambani #Narendra Modi #National Hydrogen Mission
first published: Sep 2, 2021 09:11 pm

