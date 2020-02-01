App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi says Budget has both vision and action

Reforms announced in the Budget will push employment in the country and help in doubling farmers' income, the prime minister said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asserting that the Union Budget will give push to the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday listed out various reforms announced in it and said the document has both "vision and action".

Reforms announced in the Budget will push employment in the country and help in doubling farmers' income, the prime minister said.

The Budget has further strengthened the government's commitment of minimum government, maximum governance, Modi said, adding that it has eased the taxation process.

Close
(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

