Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi says 12,000 Ayush centres to be set up across India

Speaking at Yoga Awards ceremony here, he also stressed for the need to create a homogenous system by creating an "Ayush grid" on the lines of one nation, one tax and one nation, one mobility card.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government has set a target of setting up 12,500 Ayush centres across India, 4000 of which will be set up this year.

He said this will remove silos in the area of Ayush.

He said this will remove silos in the area of Ayush.

"We are opening 1.5 lakh health, wellness centres," he added.

The prime minister also pitched for linking technology with tradition in the practise of Ayush medicine.

He said the government was working towards bringing in more professionals in the field of Ayush and necessary steps are being taken to that effect.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 12:28 pm

tags #Economy #India

