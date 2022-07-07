PM Modi, over 300 vice chancellors, deans to deliberate future roadmap of NEP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start a three-day higher education summit involving over 300 vice chancellors, directors and deans of higher education institutions to deliberate and prepare the future roadmap of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The summit beginning July 7, will deliberate on key issues like internationalisation of higher education, skill development and employability, multidisciplinary education, online education and research, promotion of entrepreneurship in educational institutes, global rankings, and institutional accreditation, among other issues.

“I will attend the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, which brings together key stakeholders from the education sector to discuss aspects of the National Education Policy, 2020. Emphasis will be on ways to further strengthen its implementation in the coming times,” PM Modi said in a tweet post on Thursday.

The three-day meet at Varanasi beginning July 7 (Thursday), and organised by the union education ministry, and higher education regulators, will discuss the progress made so far related to the NEP and what other reforms can be adopted quickly.

“Many universities have already onboarded the reform train, but there are still many who are yet to adopt and adapt to the changes. As the higher educational ecosystem in the country spans centre, states and private entities, extensive consultations are required to take the policy implementation further,” as per a statement of the union education ministry.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend. PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address.