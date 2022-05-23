Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Softbank chief Masayoshi Son

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Softbank Corporation founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to discuss the Japanese investment firm’s future participation in Indian technology, energy, finance, and R&D sectors.

"Further propelling Japanese investments in India…PM @narendramodi met Founder @SoftBank_Group Masayoshi Son and commended Softbank’s role in India’s startup sector," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Bagchi further said, "Discussions focused on Softbank’s future participation in India in technology, energy, finance, R&D, etc."

The Prime Minister is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

SoftBank is one of the major investors in startups in India and has backed large ventures, such as Paytm and Policybazaar, which are now listed on the Indian stock markets. It has also invested in other startups such as Oyo Hotels & Homes, Delhivery, and Unacademy, among others.

Recently, SoftBank Group, a prolific tech investor, said it will cut its investments to a fourth in 2022 from a year earlier as valuations of high-growth technology firms have plummeted globally.

SoftBank's comments followed a $1.7 trillion yen loss ($13 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, as the Japanese conglomerate’s listed portfolio companies were hit hard by falling tech valuations across the globe with investors pricing in interest rate hikes and China tightening regulations on the industry.

According to Reuters estimates, SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment unit posted a record loss of over 2.97 trillion yen for the Jan-Mar quarter hitting the Japanese investment conglomerate’s profits for the year. The Masayoshi Son-led investment firm had reported a net profit of 4.99 trillion yen ($38 billion) for the previous fiscal year, with the Vision Fund unit clocking a profit of about 4.03 trillion yen.





