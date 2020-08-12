172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|pm-modi-may-soon-announce-fresh-measures-to-rebuild-economy-tax-administration-reforms-likely-reports-5687521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi may soon announce fresh measures to rebuild economy; tax administration reforms likely: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi could announce the next set of economic measures on August 13.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi could soon announce the next set of the reforms, this time to rebuild the economy reeling under the impact of the coronavirus and consequent lockdown.

This time the focus could be on reorienting the tax system to make it more digitally focussed, defence procurements, and fast-tracking pending infrastructure projects,  according to a report by The Economic Times. The steps might be unveiled as soon as August 13.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Since the beginning of the lockdown, the government has initiated two schemes - Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan - to help citizens and the economy during the pandemic.

The next set of measures might focus on rebuilding the domestic industry and making it more competitive, and might be included in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the report said.

"The first two sets of measures were to provide cushion to industry against the COVID shock," an official told the publication.

The measures will focus on manufacturing to boost the domestic industry and simultaneously make it more attractive for global companies to set up manufacturing units in India, the report said.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

