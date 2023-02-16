 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

PM Modi likely to retain wheat export curbs as elections loom

Bloomberg
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

State reserves of wheat used to supply the food program for the poor have shrunk to the smallest for this time of year since 2017, which shows the premier has good reason to take no chances on the restrictions.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Keeping the cost of staple foods in check to protect the poor will be a top priority for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he plans for polls in several states this year and the all-important general election in 2024.

That means the government will likely extend export curbs for wheat, which is an essential part of the diet and key to food security for many of the country’s 1.4 billion people. State reserves of wheat used to supply the food program for the poor have shrunk to the smallest for this time of year since 2017, which shows the premier has good reason to take no chances on the restrictions.

An extension of the export curbs would probably bolster the global wheat market, where supplies are tight because of dry weather in US growing areas and a drop in Ukrainian supplies after Russia’s invasion almost a year ago.

While the farm ministry and some traders expect the country’s wheat production to reach a record 112 million tons this year, it’s still too early to say a crop of that size is in the bag. Output is at risk if temperatures in the key northern growing regions climb unexpectedly through to the end of March, said Rajnikant Rai, divisional chief executive of ITC Agri Business, part of ITC Ltd., a cookie and flour maker and one of the top wheat buyers.