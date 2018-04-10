App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 10, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi lays foundation stones for Bihar development projects

Modi flagged off the 12,000-horsepower freight electric locomotive assembled at the Madhepura factory, and a new train Champaran Humsafar Express between Katihar and Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stones for various projects and schemes worth Rs 6,600 crore for the development of Bihar.

Modi flagged off the 12,000-horsepower freight electric locomotive assembled at the Madhepura factory, and a new train Champaran Humsafar Express between Katihar and Delhi.

He also laid foundations stones for bottling plants at Motihari and Sugauli (East Champaran), a six-lane national highway between Aurangabad and Jharkhand borders and four sewerage treatment plants, among others.

"These development projects and schemes are the expansion of Central government's vision for eastern states of UP, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar. The amount of development work the (current) Central government has done in eastern region of the country, no other government (at the Centre) has carried out," he said.

related news

The prime minister was addressing around 20,000 'swachhagrahis' (volunteers of cleanliness movement) at the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations.

The Bihar government had in April 2017 launched year-long celebrations to mark the centenary of Champaran Satyagraha movement of Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi dedicated a slew of development schemes to Champaran (both east and west champaran districts), including the Champaran Humsafar Express.

He said out of the 3.5-crore families with LPG connections, 50 lakh connections have been given to families in Bihar, which has increased the demand for LPG cylinders, Modi said.

To cater to this demand, foundation stones have been laid for setting up the bottling plants, he said, adding, the construction of the new petroleum terminal at Motihari would help in meeting the requirement for diesel and petrol in Bihar.

The six-lane NH 2 between Aurangabad and Jharkhand borders will be constructed at a cost of Rs 882 crore.

During the last three-and-a-half years, a total of seven crore toilets were built in the country, the PM said, while 26 lakhs toilets were constructed in Bihar, UP, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir in only one week of the 'Swachhagrah' campaign.

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.