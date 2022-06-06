PM Modi Launches unified portal for credit schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 launched a unified portal for the government’s credit-linked schemes, aimed at improving the ease of living for citizens.

The so-called Jan Samarth portal will act as a single platform for loan application and processing.

As many of 13 schemes and over 125 lending institutions have joined the portal, according to the ministry of finance.

The portal can be used to avail loans for education, agricultural infrastructure, business activity and livelihood opportunities.

Key state-owned lenders like State Bank of India and large private lenders are part of the initiative, according to its website.