PM Modi launches Rs 20,050 crore scheme for fisheries sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to boost production and exports in the fisheries sector as part of the government''s aim to double farmers'' income.

Through video conference, the Prime Minister also launched several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar, a state which is heading for the assembly polls in October-November.

Modi launched a mobile app e-Gopala that will provide solutions to farmers on livestock related issues and inaugurated Semen Station with state-of-the-art facilities in Purnea with an investment of Rs 84.27 crore on 75 acres of land made available by the Bihar government.

After the launch, the Prime Minister interacted with farmers focusing on the livestock and fisheries sector. The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

The investment of Rs 20,050 crore under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector, the PMO said on Wednesday. Out of this, an investment of about Rs 12,340 crore is proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture and about Rs 7,710 crore investment for fisheries infrastructure.

The PMMSY aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25.