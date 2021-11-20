MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

PM Modi launches development projects worth over Rs 3,425 crore in UP's Jhansi

At an event in Jhansi in the poll-bound state, he laid the foundation of a 600-megawatt Ultra Mega Solar Power Park.

PTI
November 20, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
Recently, eight out of nine new medical colleges in UP, set up with an investment of Rs 2,319 crore bear names clearly chosen with local caste and religious equations in mind. (Image: PTI)

Recently, eight out of nine new medical colleges in UP, set up with an investment of Rs 2,319 crore bear names clearly chosen with local caste and religious equations in mind. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated or laid the foundations of multiple development projects worth over Rs 3,425 crore to expedite growth of the economically backward Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

At an event in Jhansi in the poll-bound state, he laid the foundation of a 600-megawatt Ultra Mega Solar Power Park.

The park is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3,013 crore and will help provide cheaper electricity and grid stability. He also laid the foundation of a Rs 400-crore project at the Jhansi node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

He also laid the foundation of a Rs 400-crore project at the Jhansi node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. The project is being executed by Bharat Dynamics Ltd for setting up a plant to produce propulsion systems for anti-tank guided missiles.

The prime minister also inaugurated Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over Rs 12 crore, and is spread over an area of about 40,000 square metre.

The park will house a library as well as a statue of Vajpayee. The statue has been built by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The grand ceremony was organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the epitome of bravery and courage and a great National icon of Rashtra Raksha and India’s Independence struggle.

The three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' that began on Wednesday concluded with the participation of Modi. In a major push to "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" programme in the defence sector, the prime minister formally handed over indigenously designed and developed defence equipment to the three chiefs of armed forces in Jhansi.

At the ceremony, Modi formally gave light combat aircraft (LCH) designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Air Force chief, drones and UAVs built by Indian startups to the Army chief, and the DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited-manufactured advanced electronic warfare suite for naval ships to the Navy chief.

At an event in Mahoba earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated more than Rs 3,240 crore worth of projects aimed at ending water scarcity for farmers in the parched Bundelkhand region. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #Jhansi #Narendra Modi #UP
first published: Nov 20, 2021 08:20 am

