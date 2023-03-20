 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi- Kishida hold talks; security, critical equipment supply chains discussed

Meghna Mittal
Mar 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi also thanked his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida for inviting him to the G7 leadership summit in Hiroshima in May. India is Japan’s special strategic global partner, Kishida said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

India and Japan discussed semiconductor and other critical equipment supply chains crucial for automobile, electrical goods, mobile phones, and other sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida said in a statement in New Delhi on March 20.

The two leaders held talks after Kishida arrived in the national capital earlier in day on a two-day visit to India. “Semiconductor and critical equipment supply chains were discussed. Defence equipment, trade, and digital cooperation were also discussed between the two countries,” Modi said.

In 2022, India aimed to receive Rs 3.20 lakh crore of Japanese investments over the next five years, which was progressing well,” the Prime Minister added.

He also thanked Kishida for inviting him to the G7 leadership summit to be held in May at Hiroshima. Japan is the chair of G7, a grouping which also has the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the UK as its members.