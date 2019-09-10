App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, K P Oli jointly inaugurate Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum product pipeline

The over 60 km-long pipeline is the first-ever cross-border petroleum product pipeline in the South Asia region, according to a video presentation made before the inauguration.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum product pipeline via a video link.

As of now, tankers carry petroleum products from India to Nepal as part of an arrangement which is in place since 1973.

Close
"This India-Nepal energy cooperation project is a symbol of our close bilateral relations. It will help to enhance the energy security of the region and substantially cut down on transit costs," the Prime Minister's Office had said on Monday.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

