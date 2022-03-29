English
    PM Modi inaugurates 5.21 lakh houses of PMAY scheme beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

    Addressing the programme via video conferencing, Modi said his government has given topmost priority to providing houses to the poor people.

    PTI
    March 29, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated 5.21 lakh houses of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh while participating in the ‘Grah Pravesham’, a ceremony to hand over new houses to their owners.

    Addressing the programme via video conferencing, Modi said his government has given topmost priority to providing houses to the poor people.


    So far, 2.5 crore houses have been constructed under the PMAY scheme in the country, including two crore in rural areas, he said.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the programme from Chattarpur in the state.

    On the occasion, PM Modi also said that under the Nal-Jal scheme in the country, six crore families were provided pure water tap connections in their houses.

    Besides, over four crore fake ration cards have been cancelled since 2014 by the present government in the country to prevent theft of food grains worth crores meant for the poor, the PM said.

    “We have the policy to ensure that even the last man in the queue gets the benefit of government schemes,” he said.

     Modi also called upon people to take a vow to construct 75 ‘amrit sarovar’ (ponds) in every district of the country over the next 12 months, as the nation marks 75 years of its independence.
