PM Modi exhorts health sector to upgrade manufacturing with tech to reduce import reliance

Meghna Mittal
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

India’s medical device market is estimated at more than $11 billion (Rs 87,752 crore), with overseas suppliers contributing over 70 percent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 exhorted the health sector to improvise and upgrade manufacturing with the use of technology to reduce dependence on the large imports that India makes.

"We import a lot in the health sector. Indian manufacturing needs to upgrade in the health sector. To create a manufacturing hub aiming at zero defect, it needs to be driven by technology. Exports will get a push with India becoming a manufacturing hub," Modi said in a post-budget webinar on 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using technology'.

The Prime Minister has in a series of such events called for greater use of technology to improve the quality of products and services, while laying emphasising on steps taken in the Budget 2023 to improve the lives of citizens.

India’s dependency on imported medical devices has grown to an alarming level as demand increases. Medical device imports rose by a record 41 percent to Rs 63,200 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 44,708 crore in FY21, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) has said.