PM Modi chairs meeting to review situation of wheat supply, stocks and exports

Before the pandemic, India had vast stocks that far exceeded its domestic needs — a buffer against the risk of famine. Those reserves have been strained, Sharma said, by distribution of free grain during the pandemic to about 800 million people — vulnerable groups like migrant workers. The program was extended until September but it's unclear if it will continue beyond then. “We are no longer with that kind of a surplus . . . with exports now picking up, there would be a lot of pressure on the domestic availability of wheat,” Sharma said. (Image: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review various aspects of wheat supply, stock and exports, and directed officials to take all steps to ensure quality norms and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of food grain and other agricultural products.

The crucial meeting was held hours after Modi returned from his three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review various aspects of wheat supply, stock and exports, and was given a detailed presentation on the issues, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

He was briefed regarding the impact of high temperatures in the months of March-April 2022 on crop production, the statement said, adding that the status of procurement and export of wheat were also reviewed.

In the light of increasing demand for agricultural products of India, the prime minister directed that all steps be taken to ensure quality norms and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of food grain and other agricultural products, according to the statement.

Modi also asked officials to ensure maximum help to farmers.

The prime minister was also briefed regarding prevailing market rates which are beneficial to farmers, the PMO said.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Advisors, Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of Department of Food and PDS and Agriculture.





