PM Modi at FICCI LIVE Updates: Agri reforms are part of govt's efforts to remove hindrances, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing FICCI's 93rd Annual Convention via video conferencing.

PM Modi is inaugurating the 93rd Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), which is based on the theme "Inspired India".

"In the match of 20-20 we saw a lot of things changing rapidly. But 2020 baffled everyone. The nation and entire world saw a lot of ups and downs. When we'll think of the corona period a few years later, perhaps we won't be able to believe it. It's good that things are improving swiftly," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said India prioritised saving lives, and the world is seeing India's efforts.

The Prime Minister said the "good news" is that recovery is taking place, and economic indictors are encouraging.

The world's confidence in India has strengthened over the past months, indicated by record foreign direct investment (FDI), he said.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is boosting efficiency across sectors, said PM Modi.

"Reforms that we're doing are removing all such needless frameworks. The agriculture sector is one such example," he added.

Farmers will be the biggest beneficiaries of the agricultural reforms, according to PM Modi, stating that the reforms will give farmers access to new markets and technology.

"We have encouraged production of ethanol in India; this is bringing about a big change. Sugarcane farmers will greatly benefit from increased production of ethanol," PM Modi said.

He also stated that India's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has been recognised globally, particularly during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also said the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform, alone is seeing transactions worth Rs 4 lakh crore, and setting new records each month.