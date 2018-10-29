App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi asks Japanese businessmen to engage more with India

'Modi urged Japanese businessmen to engage more with India,' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked Japanese businessmen to engage more with India as he interacted with top business leaders from the two countries at a forum here. Modi, who arrived here on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, said that the inputs offered at the Business Leaders Forum will propel India to achieve global benchmarking.

"He urged Japanese businessmen to engage more with India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, Modi interacted with some Japanese venture capitalists.

"Participants gave a thumbs up to reform measures initiated by the government and offered suggestions on further improving the start up and innovation ecosystem in India," Kumar said.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 09:33 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #World News

