PM GatiShakti: Over 250 infra projects examined by NPG since Oct 2021

Nov 20, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

The NPG has representations from various connectivity infrastructure ministries/ departments involving their heads of network planning division for unified planning and integration of the proposals.

Over 250 critical infrastructure projects of different ministries including rail, road and ports have been examined and recommended by the Network Planning Group (NPG), constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative, since last October, a commerce and industry ministry official said.   On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the GatiShakti – National Master Plan aimed at developing integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG, constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative.

"Over 250 infrastructure projects have been examined in the last one year by using the National Master Plan and the PM GatiShakti institutional structure. These projects include many connectivity linkages of rail, port, road, and last mile infrastructure projects for sectors such as agriculture, food, steel, and coal," the official said.   Use of the National Master Plan (NMP) portal is helping the central and state governments cut time and cost of critical infrastructure projects.

Unforeseen disruptions will be reduced now due to use of the portal. Access to the portal is restricted to the government authorities. It is used for identification of critical gaps and planning of projects.

So far, over 26 states have integrated different categories of data with this portal.

