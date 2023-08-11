PLI scheme disbursals may rise 4-fold on push to local manufacturing

PLI Scheme launched in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 1.97 crore.

Disbursals under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is likely to record a four-fold rise this financial year as the government looks to step up its push to local manufacturing.

The commerce ministry is projecting a near-350 percent jump in disbursals to Rs 13,000 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 2,900 crore given out so far, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said at a briefing on August 11.

Launched in 2021, the output-linked programme covers 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles and manufacturing of medical devices with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Singh said a good part of the allocation is likely to get exhausted during the tenure of the scheme and added that any savings will be considered for other PLI schemes or restructured PLI schemes.

There is "some course correction required" in the PLI scheme focussing on the sectors that are lagging behind, he pointed out.

Quality Controls

The commerce ministry is in the process of issuing four quality control orders for products, including cookware utensils, fire extinguishers, domestic gas stoves with PNG, and electric ceiling fans, according to DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh. A total of 60 quality control orders are likely to be issued this year, he said.

Some 101 quality control orders (QCOs) covering 387 products have been notified for compulsory BIS certification and implementation of Indian standards since 2014. This comes in stark contrast to the 14 QCOs that were issued in 28 years between 1987 and 2014.

Citing the success in the toy sector, where quality control norms led to an increase in exports and helped cut down substandard imports, and spurring manufacturing in a sector that was "earlier languishing", the DPIIT Secretary said that the government intends to replicate this in other sectors as well. A combination of quality controls, non-tariff steps, PLI scheme and others will be used to boost manufacturing, he added.

On the government's decision to implement import curbs on laptops, computers and tablets, Rajesh Kumar Singh said it is "going to be a liberalised licensing regime so there are no concerns as of now".

The Centre last week mandated a licensing requirement for information technology (IT) hardware in what is being seen as a bid to cut imports from China and give a fillip to the government's recently announced Rs 17,000- crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for such devices.