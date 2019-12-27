App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

PLF of thermal power plants in November falls to 51.6%: India Ratings

The plant load factor (PLF) is a measure of average capacity utilisation of a thermal power unit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

With declining energy demand, the plant load factor (PLF) of thermal power units in the country fell to 51.6 per cent in November this year from 60.5 per cent in the corresponding month last year, according to a rating agency report released on December 27.

The PLF of the central sector was down to 60.7 per cent in November from 73.2 per cent in the year-ago month while at the state level, it was 42.7 per cent from 58.4 per cent, the India Ratings and Research report said.

Close

The PLF for private sector was at 52 per cent in the last month, marginally lower from 53 per cent a year-ago, the agency report said.

In November this year, all-India energy demand declined for the fourth consecutive month to 94.6 billion units, down by 4.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis, as energy demand from industrial and large states fell, the report said.

According to the rating agency, the slowdown in demand was due to the economic slowdown, prolonged monsoon and early onset of winter.

On the supply side, electricity generation declined by 6.4 per cent year-on-year to 93.5 billion units while thermal power production witnessed a 10 per cent fall, the report said.

Transmission line addition has been lower in FY20 with addition of 7,083 circuit kilometres till November this year, the report added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #India Ratings

