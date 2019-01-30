App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plans afoot to electrify over 6,000 km of rail network in fiscal 2019: Piyush Goyal

Speaking at the launch of the International Energy Agency report 'The future of Rail', the minister said huge investment in railways over the past five years had helped improve safety and complete long-delayed projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Railways plans to electrify over 6,000 km of its network in the coming financial year, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the International Energy Agency report 'The future of Rail', the minister said huge investment in railways over the past five years had helped improve safety and complete long-delayed projects.

"Five years ago, the Railways had electrified about 600 km of tracks across the country. Last year alone, we electrified over 4,000 km, and in the coming year we aim to electrify over 6,000 km. With new technology and innovations, the Railways is going to play a central role as we strive to make India an international manufacturing hub," he said.

Highlighting the efforts of the government towards energy efficiency, Goyal said an investment of only USD 2 billion on LED bulbs had resulted in India saving almost USD 7 billion per year on electricity.

"Subsidies on LED bulbs were becoming a constraint on their roll out. We decided to bring down the cost of LED bulbs to double digit prices, and remove subsidies, which has today resulted in the sale of at least 1 million bulbs per year," he said, adding that his government was committed to combatting climate change and bringing down emission levels.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Economy #electrify #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.