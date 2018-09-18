App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plan to list Reliance General Insurance on bourses in FY19, says Anmol Ambani

Reliance General Insurance had filed draft papers with SEBI in FY18

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Reliance General Insurance, which has been planning an initial public offering (IPO) since last October, may finally get listed in this financial year. Jai Anmol Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Capital, said they are looking to list the non-life insurer in FY19, unlocking value for shareholders.

He was addressing the annual general meeting of Reliance Capital.

The company had filed draft papers with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an IPO in October 2017 and had received a go-ahead for the same in November 2017.

Once listed, the general insurer will be the third private sector non-life insurance company to be listed on the exchanges. ICICI Lombard General Insurance and New India Assurance are listed on the stock markets.

The proposed IPO comprises fresh issue of little over 1.67 crore shares by the company and an offer for sale by Reliance Capital of 5.03 crore shares.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the solvency margin and consequently increase the solvency ratio and also to meet growth capital requirements.

As of March 2018, Reliance General's book value stood at Rs 1,250 crore. The company expects a valuation of over Rs 6,000 crore after the IPO, according to sources at its merchant bankers.

Another group firm Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management was listed in the third quarter of FY18, making it the first AMC to go public.

Ambani also said  their health insurance company, Reliance Health Insurance, which was carved out of Reliance General Insurance, will start its standalone health operations soon.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 07:09 pm

