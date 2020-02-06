Piyush Goyal says Govt plans to fully electrify rail network in the next 4-5 years

Goyal said currently 55% of the railway network uses electricity while the remainder is on diesel.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said government hopes to electrify its entire railway track in the next 4-5 years as part of the network's efforts to cut its carbon footprint.
He said solar power generation capacity of 20 GW will be installed by 2030 for railways.
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:32 am