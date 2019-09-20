App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal says corporate tax cut to give 'necessary fillip' to economy

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the announcement of the corporate tax rate cut for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent will give necessary fillip to the economy.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the announcement of the corporate tax rate cut for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent will give necessary fillip to the economy.

"Finance Minister's announcement on slashing corporate tax will give necessary fillip to the economy which we've been hoping for. We have had a series of measures and today's measures are the largest," Goyal said at an event here.

In a major fiscal booster, the government on Friday slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.

Close

Making the announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually.

related news

The forgoing in revenue through the measures will benefit corporates, Goyal said.

The minister is hopeful that businesses will be able to take benefit of these measures to spur growth.

These measures will help in making India a better investment destination, he added.

The announcement on tax will help companies like Coal India, Infosys and Wipro, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #corporate tax #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.