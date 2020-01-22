Piyush Goyal meets industry leaders, foreign ministers at WEF

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on January 22 discussed issues relating to bilateral trade and investment with South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hi, as he met a number of industry leaders and foreign ministers here at WEF 2020.

Goyal, who also holds the railways portfolio, discussed ways for accelerating investments in Indian Railways during a roundtable session with industry leaders here on the sidelines of WEF.

Goyal highlighted the focus on innovation and modernisation in Railways, paving the way for new and higher investment opportunities.

Separately, the minister held a number of bilateral meetings including with Carlos Brito, Global CEO of Anheuser Busch InBev, and discussed the various initiatives taken by the Indian Government to enhance Ease of Doing Business.

He also met Alfred F Kelly Jr, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Visa, and Alan Hope, CEO of Unilever.