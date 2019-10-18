Piyush Goyal dubs Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee as 'left-leaning economist', says India rejected his thinking

Union Minister Piyush Goyal dubbed Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who recently won the Nobel Prize in Economics, as a "left-leaning economist", and said that the people of India have “rejected his thinking”.

Goyal's remarks come after Banerjee, who won the Nobel Prize for his “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”, made critical remarks on the state of the Indian economy.

On the day he was conferred with the Nobel Prize, Banerjee said, "The condition of the Indian economy is on shaky ground. After witnessing the present (growth) data, just can't be sure about it (revival of the economy in the near future).”

"In the last five-six years, at least we could witness some growth, but now that assurance is also gone," Banerjee had told a news channel in the US.

Goyal, who was attending an event in Pune, said, "I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel Prize. But, you all know about his thinking. It is left-leaning. He had sung praises for NYAY (the Congress party's minimum income guarantee scheme that it had promised in its Lok Sabha election manifesto). The people of India have rejected this thinking."

Banerjee was one of the experts who had helped conceptualise Congress' NYAY scheme.

In response to Goyal's comments, CPI(M) and TMC came down heavily on the BJP for criticising the Nobel laureate even as the West Bengal BJP unit did not comment on it.

"The statement by BJP leaders against Abhijit Banerjee, who has not made Bengal but the entire country proud, is a reflection of the narrow mindset of BJP and the saffron camp. The lesser they (BJP) speak on Abhijit Banerjee, the better. It only reflects the mean mindedness of BJP," a senior TMC leader told PTI.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said nothing more should be expected from a party like BJP, which believes in selling off PSUs and privatisation of the Railways and BSNL.