you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pilot projects on motor insurance likely to help boost renewals

Nearly 60 percent of all vehicles running on Indian roads are uninsured and a majority of them are two-wheelers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The insurance regulator has begun pilot projects in four states including Maharashtra to nudge vehicle owners to renew their vehicle insurance. Here, it is anticipated that the state government departments will contact individual vehicle owners asking them to renew their third party motor insurance.

Third party (TP) motor insurance is mandatory for all vehicles running on Indian roads. Motor TP covers will provide coverage for liabilities against any third party accidents. An own damage (OD) cover is optional and provides coverage against damage to the vehicle driven by the individual.

Nearly 60 percent of all vehicles running on Indian roads are uninsured and a majority of them are two-wheelers.

Speaking recently at the CII Insurance and Pensions Summit, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Subhash Khuntia said that a pilot project in four states has begun to ensure motor vehicle insurance is renewed by the vehicle owners who have already discontinued.

"This is expected to increase the premium collections in the years to come, when expanded to all states. Many vehicle owners are not renewing their vehicle insurance though they are supposed to do so after it was first insured while buying of the new vehicle," he said.

At the time of buying a vehicle, individuals mandatorily purchase insurance. However, almost 50 percent of the vehicles do not renew their products and end up paying fines whenever they are caught by traffic police.

On the other hand, long-term motor insurance products are also priced at 2.8-5X times the annual price. The Supreme Court in August 2018, mandated sale of only sell three-year car insurance and five-year two-wheeler insurance for the third party segment from September 1 on wards.

This led to a rise in premiums by 2.86-3.08 times and 2.45-5.61 times for new cars and bikes purchased after this date, respectively.

Premiums for the motor TP product are decided by the insurance regulator IRDAI taking into account the type of vehicle, past claims data as well as engine capacity.

Since the loss ratios are in the range of 120-130 percent in the motor third party segment, there is a rise in premiums every year.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Business #insurance

