Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas succeeds Gita Gopinath as IMF's chief economist

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas will take over from Gita Gopinath, who will join the IMF's management team as First Deputy Managing Director.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Pierre-Olivier is known for his agility in spotting emerging trends and for his expertise in analyzing today's most pressing economic problems.

Pierre-Olivier is known for his agility in spotting emerging trends and for his expertise in analyzing today's most pressing economic problems.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has named French economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as its next chief economist.

Gourinchas will succeed Gita Gopinath, who will join the IMF's management team as First Deputy Managing Director.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed as the IMF's new Economic Counsellor and Director of Research. I look forward very much to working with my new IMF colleagues," Gourinchas said on Twitter.

Gourinchas is currently the S.K. and Angela Chan Professor of Global Management at Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He will take over as the Fund's chief economist on January 24, initially on a part-time basis as he finishes his teaching commitments, before assuming charge fully on April 1.

"Pierre-Olivier is known for his agility in spotting emerging trends and for his expertise in analyzing today's most pressing economic problems. Under his leadership, we can look forward to building on the Fund's well-earned reputation for excellence in macroeconomics and research in service to our global membership," Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's Managing Director, said in a statement.

Gourinchas, who has a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, won the 2007 Bernacer Prize for the best European economist under the age of 40 working in macroeconomics and finance as well as the 2008 prize for best French economist under 40.  His areas of interest include consumption, precautionary savings, lending booms, fiscal federalism, labour markets, and exchange rates, among others.
