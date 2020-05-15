'Piecemeal, arbitrary and erratic': Rajiv Bajaj on COVID-19 lockdown approach

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto has said the lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic could have been planned and executed better. He felt the approach is “piecemeal, arbitrary and erratic”.

Speaking to the Mojo said: “People in authority have yet not spoken with data and logic. The prime minister is waiting for chief ministers to take a stand and chief ministers – particularly the non-BJP ones are first to suggest lockdown. It is almost as if they are waiting for the PM to reverse their decision.” He called the back-and-forth a “Ping-Pong game”.

He was however appreciative of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for utilising the lockdown, adding that Delhi is now “ready for economic activity.” “He made a cohesive, coherent, and composite statement, I have not heard anyone else do,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 said the lockdown would be extended beyond May 17 and state CMs have been asked to submit individual lockdown easing plans by May 15 (today).

Bajaj also spoke about the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus announced by PM Modi, which is being outlined in tranches since May 14 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



He told Barkha Dutt: “Rs 20 lakh crore sounds good. But even those who know these things, no one I know has said ‘wow!’ Seedha-sadha (straight and simple) economics I understand. This seems like a ghoom-phir ka stimulus (roundabout stimulus). Maybe it’s just my ignorance.”

“Companies have zero revenue, they have losses, they have debts, people don’t have jobs and they don’t have salaries. This is acute stuff that has to be dealt with immediately. I don’t think I have heard any announcement in this respect. When somebody says we are going to put out Rs 20 lakh crore I would like to believe that at least some part of it would be real and effective,” Bajaj added.