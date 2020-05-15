App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Piecemeal, arbitrary and erratic': Rajiv Bajaj on COVID-19 lockdown approach

Bajaj also spoke about the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus, adding that money should be given directly to individuals or employers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rajiv Bajaj (REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)
Rajiv Bajaj (REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee)

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto has said the lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic could have been planned and executed better. He felt the approach is “piecemeal, arbitrary and erratic”.

Speaking to the Mojo said: “People in authority have yet not spoken with data and logic. The prime minister is waiting for chief ministers to take a stand and chief ministers – particularly the non-BJP ones are first to suggest lockdown. It is almost as if they are waiting for the PM to reverse their decision.” He called the back-and-forth a “Ping-Pong game”.

He was however appreciative of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for utilising the lockdown, adding that Delhi is now “ready for economic activity.” “He made a cohesive, coherent, and composite statement, I have not heard anyone else do,” he added.

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 said the lockdown would be extended beyond May 17 and state CMs have been asked to submit individual lockdown easing plans by May 15 (today).

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Bajaj also spoke about the Rs 20 lakh crore financial stimulus announced by PM Modi, which is being outlined in tranches since May 14 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He told Barkha Dutt: “Rs 20 lakh crore sounds good. But even those who know these things, no one I know has said ‘wow!’ Seedha-sadha (straight and simple) economics I understand. This seems like a ghoom-phir ka stimulus (roundabout stimulus). Maybe it’s just my ignorance.”

“Companies have zero revenue, they have losses, they have debts, people don’t have jobs and they don’t have salaries. This is acute stuff that has to be dealt with immediately. I don’t think I have heard any announcement in this respect. When somebody says we are going to put out Rs 20 lakh crore I would like to believe that at least some part of it would be real and effective,” Bajaj added.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 03:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | 72% of outstanding bank credit in red zones: CARE Ratings

Coronavirus impact | 72% of outstanding bank credit in red zones: CARE Ratings

Moody's cuts outlook for Indian power sector amid coronavirus-induced stress

Moody's cuts outlook for Indian power sector amid coronavirus-induced stress

Zomato lays off 13% of its workforce

Zomato lays off 13% of its workforce

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.