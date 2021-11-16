MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

PIDF corpus at Rs 613 crore, over 57 lakh payment acceptance devices deployed as on Sept'21

PIDF is intended to subsidise deployment of payment acceptance infrastructure in Tier-3 to Tier-6 centres with special focus on North-Eastern States of the country and envisages creating 30 lakh new touch points every year for digital payments.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 16 shared the status update on the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

PIDF was operationalised by RBI from January 2021 to subsidise the deployment of Points of Sale (PoS) infrastructure (physical and digital modes) in tier-3 to tier-6 centres and north eastern states.

In August 2021, beneficiaries of PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) in tier-1 and tier-2 centres were also covered under the PIDF scheme.

Acquiring institutions (banks and non-banks), registered under the PIDF Scheme, commit region-wise deployment targets, submit deployment statistics and claim subsidy for devices which fulfil the prescribed criteria, RBI said in a release.

PIDF Corpus:
SourceAmount (Rs crore)
RBI250.00
Authorised Card Networks153.72
Card Issuing banks210.17
Total613.89

Source: RBI

Close

Related stories

Number of Devices Deployed:
LocationPhysical DevicesDigital Devices 
Tier 3 & 4 Centres98,50420,46,075
Tier 5 & 6 Centres84,96830,47,750
North-eastern States18,4492,42,145
Tier 1 & 2 Centres (PM SVANidhi Scheme)44,0212,00,708
Total2,45,94255,36,678

Source: RBI

Physical devices include PoS, mPoS (mobile PoS), GPRS (General Packet Radio Service), PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network), etc., whereas digital devices include  inter-operable QR code-based payments such as UPI QR, Bharat QR, etc.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #PIDF #Points of Sale #RBI
first published: Nov 16, 2021 06:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.