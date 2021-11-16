PIDF corpus at Rs 613 crore, over 57 lakh payment acceptance devices deployed as on Sept'21

Representative image

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 16 shared the status update on the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

PIDF was operationalised by RBI from January 2021 to subsidise the deployment of Points of Sale (PoS) infrastructure (physical and digital modes) in tier-3 to tier-6 centres and north eastern states.

In August 2021, beneficiaries of PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) in tier-1 and tier-2 centres were also covered under the PIDF scheme.

Acquiring institutions (banks and non-banks), registered under the PIDF Scheme, commit region-wise deployment targets, submit deployment statistics and claim subsidy for devices which fulfil the prescribed criteria, RBI said in a release.

Source Amount (Rs crore) RBI 250.00 Authorised Card Networks 153.72 Card Issuing banks 210.17 Total 613.89

PIDF Corpus:

Source: RBI

Location Physical Devices Digital Devices Tier 3 & 4 Centres 98,504 20,46,075 Tier 5 & 6 Centres 84,968 30,47,750 North-eastern States 18,449 2,42,145 Tier 1 & 2 Centres (PM SVANidhi Scheme) 44,021 2,00,708 Total 2,45,942 55,36,678

Number of Devices Deployed:

Source: RBI

Physical devices include PoS, mPoS (mobile PoS), GPRS (General Packet Radio Service), PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network), etc., whereas digital devices include inter-operable QR code-based payments such as UPI QR, Bharat QR, etc.