App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Phase 2 of China trade deal to address certain tech issues: Steven Mnuchin

President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are due to sign the pact at a ceremony at the White House at 11:30 a.m. EST, marking a truce after 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs that have weighed on global economic growth.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on January 15 that some technology and cybersecurity issues would be resolved in the next chapter of a deal to end a trade dispute between the United States and China.

"I think a very significant amount of the technology issues are in Phase 1. There are other certain areas of services away from financial services that will be in Phase 2. There are certain additional cybersecurity issues that will be in Phase 2," Mnuchin told CNBC as the two countries were poised to sign the first phase of the agreement.

Close

"There still more issues to deal with and we'll address those."

related news

President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are due to sign the pact at a ceremony at the White House at 11:30 a.m. EST, marking a truce after 18 months of tit-for-tat tariffs that have weighed on global economic growth.

The ceremony comes just as the US Senate prepares to begin its impeachment trial of Trump, only the third US president ever impeached.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #United States #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.