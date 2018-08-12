App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pharma exports to cross $19 bn in FY19: Pharmexcil

Pharma exports fetched USD 17.27 billion in the previous fiscal and this year it was expected to be between USD 19 billion and USD 20 billion, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), Director General Uday Bhaskar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pharmaceutical exports from the country are expected to cross $19 billion in worth during the current fiscal despite muted growth in the North American markets, according to Pharmexcil, a body under Union Commerce Ministry.

Pharma exports fetched $17.27 billion in the previous fiscal and this year it was expected to be between $19 billion and $20 billion, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), Director General Uday Bhaskar said.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal, pharma exports clocked an increase of 17.76 percent to $4.6 billion against $3.9 billion during the corresponding quarter a year ago, he said.

"Last year we had 2.92 percent growth in Pharma exports. We are expecting that we may reach $19 billion to $20 billion in the year 2018-19. Old markets are getting revived and we are also entering into new markets," Bhaskar told PTI.

related news

He said most of the issues with regards to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which had impacted exports from India in the first five months of last fiscal, were getting resolved. "Chinese market is also opening up. We are working on that. China has removed tariff on certain cancer drugs. All these create conducive atmosphere for Indian drug exporters," he said.

Bhaskar said Pharmexil had been advising drug manufacturers in the country to look for emerging markets to offset the US impact. North America, the largest market for Indian Pharma exporters, witnessed a negative growth of 7.35 percent to $5.35 billion in FY 18 against $ 5.77 billion in the previous year.

It constitutes over 30 percent of Indian pharma exports followed by Africa and the European Union with 19.37 percent and 15.92 percent respectively. However, during the first quarter ending June 30, exports to North America registered 17.67 percent growth to $ 1.40 billion, Bhaskar added.

The Pharmexil was also taking a business delegation to China later this month to tap the potential of the Asias largest economy following some regulatory changes in the neighbouring country, he said. "China made zero duty on anti-cancer drugs.

They also simplified product registration procedures... there are some proactive steps by the Chinese Government," he said. Pharma exports to China during the last fiscal registered a growth of over 37 percent to $ 200 million against $145.5 million in 2016-17, according to Pharmexil statistics.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 01:00 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.