MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

PFRDA pension subscriber base rises 24% to 4.53 crore till August

The PFRDA administers two pension schemes -- National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Friday said subscriber base under its flagship pension schemes rose by 24 per cent in August this year to over 4.53 crore.

The PFRDA administers two pension schemes -- National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

"The number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 453.41 lakh by end-August 2021 from 365.47 lakh in August 2020 showing a year-on-year increase of 24.06 per cent," the PFRDA said in a release.

The numbers of subscribers under APY grew by 33.20 per cent to 304.51 lakh as of August 31, 2021, showed PFRDA data.

Asset wise, at August-end, total pension assets under management stood at Rs 6,47,621 crore, showing a year on year growth of 32.91 per cent, it added.

Close

Of this, the assets under APY stood at Rs 18,059 crore, registering a growth of nearly 33 per cent from a year ago.

NPS mainly caters to the organised sector including the central and state government employees, autonomous bodies, private corporations, among others.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) targets the workers in the unorganised sector, which generates the bulk of employment in the country.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #personal finance #PFRDA
first published: Sep 17, 2021 03:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.