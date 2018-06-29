App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 03:18 PM IST

PFC provides additional financial aid of Rs 2.6k crore to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said today it has provided additional financial aid of Rs 2,626 crore to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL) to meet new emission norm. PFC has extended additional financial assistance to the RRVUNL to support their efforts to comply with the new emission norms of Ministry of Environment and Forest, a company statement said.

According to the statement, this financial assistance totalling to Rs 2,626 crore is mainly for installation of Flue Gas Desulphurisation Plant (FGD) & Selective Catalytic Reactor (SCR) as part of environmental up-gradation works at ongoing super-critical thermal power projects at Suratgarh and Chhabra having a capacity of 2x660 MW each.

With this assistance, the cumulative sanction of PFC for above two projects amounts to Rs 10,218 crore, it added.

The loan documents for the additional financial assistance with the PFC were executed recently at PFC's office in New Delhi in the presence of Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC, N K Kothari, CMD, RRVUNL and other Senior Officials of both the organisations.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 03:14 pm

