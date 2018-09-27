Petrol touches Rs 90.35/litre in Mumbai; diesel at Rs 74.24/litre in Delhi

Petrol price in Mumbai increased by 13 paise per litre on September 27, taking the rate to Rs 90.35 a litre. The price had remained unchanged on September 26.

The price of diesel was also hiked by 13 paise, taking it to Rs 78.82 per litre in the financial capital.

In Delhi, petrol price increased by 14 paise, taking it to Rs 83 per litre. Diesel price also increased by 12 paise in the national capital. The revised price of diesel was Rs 74.24 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In Chennai, the price of petrol reached Rs 86.28 a litre after it was hiked by 15 paise. Diesel price also increased by 13 paise and reached Rs 78.49 per litre.

Petrol and diesel priced in Kolkata recorded a hike of 14 paise and 12 paise respectively. The revised price of petrol was Rs 84.82 and that of diesel was Rs 76.09 per litre.

City Petrol price Price change (increase) Diesel price Price change (increase) (Rs/litre (in paise) (Rs/litre) (in paise) Bangalore 83.66 14 74.62 12 Bhopal 88.77 14 78.22 13 Hyderabad 87.99 15 80.75 13 Lucknow 82.36 20 74.36 22 Patna 89.58 58 80.29 54 Port Blair 71.39 11 69.44 11

The price of petrol and diesel in other cities:

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on September 26 blamed global factors for the increase in prices of petroleum products. Pradhan said that reducing taxes on these items will not have any lasting impact due to the continuing volatility in crude prices.

"The basic problem is that crude prices are volatile. The effect of any measures, including reduction in VAT by the states and the Excise duty by the Centre will not last long due to the volatility in crude prices," Pradhan said.

Pradhan, however, said higher prices is a matter of concern and government is finding ways to offer some relief to the public.

The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48/litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. Various states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel.

