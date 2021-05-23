MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Petrol prices hiked for the 12th time in May; inches close to Rs 100 mark in Mumbai

With today's revision of prices, petrol price in Delhi has reached Rs 93.21 per litre while diesel price jumped to Rs 84.07 per litre. Petrol prices in Mumbai has touched Rs 99.49/litre while prices of diesel is Rs 91.30/litre.

Moneycontrol News
May 23, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Petrol and diesel price were hiked again on May 23 for the twelfth time this month. Petrol rates were increased by 17 paise while diesel was increased by 27 paise.

With today's revision of prices, petrol price in Delhi has reached Rs 93.21 per litre while diesel price jumped to Rs 84.07 per litre.

Petrol prices in Mumbai has touched Rs 99.49/litre while prices of diesel is Rs 91.30/litre.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation like value added tax (VAT). Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.18 per litre and Rs 96.91 a litre.
Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel.

The state-run OMCs – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – decide the rates of domestic fuel against global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in foreign exchange rates.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates May 20, 2021

Thursday, 20th May, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 20, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    99
View more

Thursday, 20th May, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 20, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    91
View more
Show

Related stories

As per the As per Indian Oil website, here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in key cities:

 
City       Petrol (prices per litre)Diesel (prices per litre)
MumbaiRs 99.49Rs 91.30
DelhiRs 93.21Rs 84.07
KolkattaRs 93.27Rs 86.91
ChennaiRs 94.86Rs 88.87
PatnaRs 95.40Rs 89.32
JaipurRs 99.68Rs 92.78
NoidaRs 90.93Rs 84.54
HyderabadRs 96.88Rs 91.65
BengaluruRs 96.31Rs 89.12
ThiruvananthapuramRs 95.19Rs 90.36
LucknowRs 90.85Rs 84.46

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #diesel #Economy #fuel #fuel price #India #petrol
first published: May 23, 2021 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.