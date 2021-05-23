Petrol prices hiked for the 12th time in May; inches close to Rs 100 mark in Mumbai

Representative image

Petrol and diesel price were hiked again on May 23 for the twelfth time this month. Petrol rates were increased by 17 paise while diesel was increased by 27 paise.

With today's revision of prices, petrol price in Delhi has reached Rs 93.21 per litre while diesel price jumped to Rs 84.07 per litre.

Petrol prices in Mumbai has touched Rs 99.49/litre while prices of diesel is Rs 91.30/litre.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation like value added tax (VAT). Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.18 per litre and Rs 96.91 a litre.

The state-run OMCs – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – decide the rates of domestic fuel against global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in foreign exchange rates.

As per the As per Indian Oil website, here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in key cities: