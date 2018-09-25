App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol now at Rs 90.22/litre in Mumbai; diesel at Rs 74.12/litre in Delhi

Since September 1, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 4.13 per litre in Mumbai while the diesel price has risen by Rs 3.93 per litre

Fuel prices in the country continued to rise on September 25, with a litre of petrol now costing Rs 90.22 in Mumbai. Petrol price in the financial capital increased by 14 paise per litre.

The price of diesel in Mumbai also increased by 11 paise, taking it the price to Rs 78.69 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In Delhi, petrol price touched Rs 82.26 per litre, up by 14 paise. Diesel price in the national capital reached Rs 74.12 per litre after a hike of 10 paise per litre.

Following a 14 paise hike, petrol price in Chennai reached Rs 86.13 per litre. Diesel price was hiked by 10 paise per litre, taking the price to Rs 78.36 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Petrol price in Kolkata increased by 14 paise per litre, take the rate to Rs 84.68 per litre. Diesel in the West Bengal's capital stood at Rs 75.97 per litre after a 10 paise per litre hike.
City Petrol price today Diesel price today
(Rs/litre) (Rs/litre)
Mumbai Rs 90.22 Rs 78.69
Delhi Rs 82.26 Rs 74.12
Chennai Rs 86.13 Rs 78.36
Kolkata Rs 84.68 Rs 75.97

The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48/litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. Various states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel.

Prices of petrol and diesel have been on a rise since mid-August, increasing almost every day due to a combination of a drop in the dollar-rupee and rise in crude oil prices.

Since September 1, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 4.13 per litre in Mumbai while the diesel price has risen by Rs 3.93 per litre.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 09:37 am

tags #Business #diesel #Economy #fuel price #India #petrol

