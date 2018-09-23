App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2018 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol inches closer to Rs 90/litre in Mumbai, diesel in Delhi nears Rs 74/litre

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising almost daily since mid-August due to rising crude oil prices and a weak rupee

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Price of petrol in Mumbai inched closer to the Rs 90 per litre-mark on September 23, with fuel prices witnessing another hike. After a 17 paise hike, petrol in the financial capital touched Rs 89.97/litre. Price of diesel rose 11 paise to Rs 78.53/litre.

In the national capital, the price of petrol and diesel was hiked 17 paise and 10 paise to Rs 82.61/litre and Rs 73.97/litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol rose 17 paise to Rs 84.44/litre. Diesel was priced at Rs 75.82 per litre after a 10 paise hike.

In Chennai, the price of petrol was hiked by 18 paise to Rs 85.87/litre. Diesel price rose 10 paise to Rs 78.20/litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising almost daily since mid-August due to rising crude oil prices and a weak rupee.

The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48/litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. Various states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel.
First Published on Sep 23, 2018 08:58 am

