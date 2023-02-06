 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Petrol doped with 20% ethanol starts retailing in 11 states/UTs

PTI
Feb 06, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the higher 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol two months ahead of the planned rollout in April, at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 here.

Representative image

Petrol doped with 20 per cent ethanol was rolled out on Monday at select petrol pumps in 11 states and union territories as part of a programme to increase use of biofuels to cut emissions as well as dependence on foreign exchange-draining imports.

At present, 10 per cent ethanol is blended in petrol (10 per cent ethanol, 90 per cent petrol) and the government is looking to double this quantity by 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the higher 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol two months ahead of the planned rollout in April, at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 here.

"We have increased ethanol blending in petrol from 1.5 per cent (in 2014) to 10 per cent and are now progressing towards 20 per cent blending," Modi said.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Feb 04, 2023

Saturday, 04th February, 2023
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Feb 04, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Saturday, 04th February, 2023
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Feb 04, 2023
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show